Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 188 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.76 per share, with a total value of $17,062.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,929,419.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $497.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $91,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

