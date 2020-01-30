Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $18,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $17,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,940.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Rimini Street Inc has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 103.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

