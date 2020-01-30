Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 10,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 85,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

