EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 2.5%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 23,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 50,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

About EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

