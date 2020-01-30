Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (LON:MAFL) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), approximately 6,505 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 70,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 53.49 and a current ratio of 53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.11.

Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

