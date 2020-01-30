Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Shares Up 0.6%

Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.80, 15,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 21,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Monaker Group worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Monaker Group, Inc, formerly Next 1 Interactive, Inc, is a technology driven travel and logistics company. The Company operates NextTrip.com, an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) industry. It operates through a segment consisting of various products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics, including destination tours/activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

