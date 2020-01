Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Trading 11.1% Higher

Amarillo Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:AMAR) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Amarillo Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 428.46% and a negative net margin of 10,718.75%.

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

