Stephen Mullennix Sells 684 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 684 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $20,013.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,551.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Mullennix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $15,808.00.

URGN stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $636.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

