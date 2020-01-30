salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

NYSE CRM opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.37, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

