Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) Shares Up 9.5%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Countrywide PLC (OTCMKTS:CYWDF)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, 166 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Countrywide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYWDF)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. Major Shareholder Buys 188 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock
Mentor Capital Stock Price Down 11.1%
CECONOMY AG/ADR Stock Price Down 9.1%
Badger Daylighting Trading Down 1.5%
EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR Trading Down 2.5%
