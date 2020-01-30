Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71, approximately 22,806 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

CRZBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

