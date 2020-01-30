Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.01 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), 4,957,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The company has a market cap of $417.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile (ASX:GXY)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

