Insider Selling: Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $21,052.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Steven K. Young sold 233 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $20,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Steven K. Young sold 240 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $20,995.20.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,154,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

