Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells $19,529.76 in Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 667 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $19,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $149,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $42.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

