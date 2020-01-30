Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.01 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $39,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

