SunTrust Banks Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $293.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.67.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $246.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $4,195,116 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

