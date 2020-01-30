Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 million, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

