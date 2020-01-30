Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) PT Raised to $35.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SANM. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SANM opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanmina by 640.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

