Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,112.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.32%. Analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

