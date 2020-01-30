KeyCorp Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $14.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 million, a P/E ratio of -86.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

