BidaskClub Downgrades Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.01 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.01 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF
SunTrust Banks Boosts SVB Financial Group Price Target to $293.00
SunTrust Banks Boosts SVB Financial Group Price Target to $293.00
RBC Bearings Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
RBC Bearings Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Simulations Plus Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Simulations Plus Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Sanmina PT Raised to $35.00
Sanmina PT Raised to $35.00
Electrameccanica Vehicles Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Electrameccanica Vehicles Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report