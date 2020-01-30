BidaskClub Downgrades Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Strong Sell

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

