Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

