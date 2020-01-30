Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

