Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SENEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

SENEA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

