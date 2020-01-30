Redfin’s (RDFN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

RDFN stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,500. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

