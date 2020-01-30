Fearnley Fonds Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.84 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

