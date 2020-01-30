Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRPL. Roth Capital started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.84 million, a PE ratio of -86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.