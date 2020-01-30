American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

