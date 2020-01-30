Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

