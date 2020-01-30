Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.