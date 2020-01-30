United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Landmark Bank raised its position in United Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $152.82 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

