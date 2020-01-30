Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

