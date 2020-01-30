Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 739.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 630.96.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 215 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £1,515.75 ($1,993.88). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £292.10 ($384.24). Insiders bought 537 shares of company stock valued at $392,765 in the last three months.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

