Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 739.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 630.96.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 215 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £1,515.75 ($1,993.88). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £292.10 ($384.24). Insiders bought 537 shares of company stock valued at $392,765 in the last three months.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

