Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NFC opened at GBX 514 ($6.76) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a one year high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.88 million and a P/E ratio of 61.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 526.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 534.60.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

