Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 905 ($11.90). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital raised Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 903.56 ($11.89).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 778.60 ($10.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 839.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 824.47. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

