Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Luceco to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday.

Luceco stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.19 million and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.05.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

