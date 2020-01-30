Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) PT Raised to GBX 250

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON SBIZ opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.52. Simplybiz Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of $224.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Simplybiz Group Company Profile
