Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) PT Raised to GBX 250

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON SBIZ opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.52. Simplybiz Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of $224.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Simplybiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

