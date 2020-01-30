Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

