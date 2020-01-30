Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,514,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 642,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

