Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $175.67 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.