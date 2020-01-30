Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

