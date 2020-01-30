Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $433.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.88 and its 200 day moving average is $386.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.20.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

