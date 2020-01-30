Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $221.81 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $162.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

