Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Pure Wafer in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Pure Wafer stock opened at GBX 47.35 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 25.51 and a quick ratio of 24.91. Pure Wafer has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

