Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Price Target Raised to GBX 10

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9 ($0.12) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 9.91 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.10 ($0.59).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.