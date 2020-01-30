Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Shares of AEP opened at $102.81 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

