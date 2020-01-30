Just Eat (LON:JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 784.65 ($10.32).

LON:JE opened at GBX 863 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 846.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 745.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.79. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

