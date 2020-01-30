Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $192.58 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

