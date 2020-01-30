Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,837 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.10 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $265.85 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

