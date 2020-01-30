Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

